Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Penumbra by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Penumbra by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $254.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.72. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 246.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.