Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,459 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $73.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

