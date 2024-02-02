Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

