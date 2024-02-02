Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

