Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

