Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.0 %

RPRX stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

