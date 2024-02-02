Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

