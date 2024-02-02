Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,804,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.22. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

