Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 52.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ITT opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $124.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

