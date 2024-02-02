Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

WMS stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.59. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $145.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

