Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.34 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 868,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,592 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insider Activity

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

