Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.11%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

