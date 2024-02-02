Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.56 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

