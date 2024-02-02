Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.70 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -760.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

