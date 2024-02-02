Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.