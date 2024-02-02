Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,853,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $223.16 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $233.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 2.97%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

