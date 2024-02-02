Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

ARMK stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

