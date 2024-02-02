Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $70.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

