Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after buying an additional 2,632,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after buying an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after buying an additional 170,524 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

CDAY stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,318.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

