Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 121 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $378.45 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $383.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

