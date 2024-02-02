Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 144 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,605 shares of company stock worth $6,386,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

