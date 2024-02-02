Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,538 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.52. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

