Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 214 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $123.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

