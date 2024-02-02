Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 216 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 1.7 %

Five Below stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average is $183.98. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.