Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,494 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $57.53.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.