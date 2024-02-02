Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 8,818 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

