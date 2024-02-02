Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $68.17 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

