Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 2,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $598.95 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $490.87 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,792,705 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

