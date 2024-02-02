Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $248,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $467.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.20. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $472.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

