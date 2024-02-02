Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Read Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.