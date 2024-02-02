Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Down 2.6 %

WRK stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

