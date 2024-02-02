Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.46.

WEX Trading Up 0.9 %

WEX stock opened at $206.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.46. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,506 shares of company stock worth $8,845,069. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

