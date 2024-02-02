Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,169,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,491,000 after buying an additional 101,279 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Shares of ATR opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $133.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

