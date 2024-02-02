Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

