Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

