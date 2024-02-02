Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,691 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 323.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $994,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $2,193,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $14,314,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

