Arizona State Retirement System Sells 357 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 99,666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.58.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

