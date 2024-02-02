Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

