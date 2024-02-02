Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 18.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,942 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,855 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $125.18.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.