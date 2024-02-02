Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,711,000 after purchasing an additional 727,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 587,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 330,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $102.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

