Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 14,357 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

LKFN opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

