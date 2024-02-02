Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 7,882 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,503. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

WY opened at $33.44 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

