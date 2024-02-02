Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 9,400 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $378,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

