Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,472 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UVSP opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UVSP

About Univest Financial

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.