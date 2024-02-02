Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.68% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

