Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.28. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.