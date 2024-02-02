Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,028,249 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,028,249 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Chegg Stock Down 0.2 %

Chegg stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

