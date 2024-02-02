Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Deal W. Hudson Sells 551 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 551 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $19,885.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlanticus Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $34.78 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.89 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 48.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

