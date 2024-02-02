Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $36.81

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.81, but opened at $34.99. Atlanticus shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $507.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atlanticus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

