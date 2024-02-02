Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,990,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51.

On Thursday, January 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40.

On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91.

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.1 %

Atlassian stock opened at $254.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.57. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.